Satya Nadella issues apology to customers in wake of Microsoft 365 outage
The Microsoft chief executive said the company aims to “continuously improve” on resilience capabilities
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella took to the stage at the company’s annual Ignite conference yesterday and kicked things off with an apology.
With the dust still settling on a lengthy Microsoft 365 outage last week, Nadella said the incident served as a reminder of how “critical digital infrastructure is as the dial tone for the world”.
“We know the trust you place in our services and take that responsibility extremely seriously,” Nadella told attendees. “In that context, I know we have work to do to provide that resilience that you can count on, the world can count on, and we are committed to ensuring that we learn and we continuously improve.”
Nadella took time out of his opening keynote to also recognize the “hard work” that attendees do inside their organizations, many of whom would have been left in the dark as core Microsoft services went down last week.
“Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for all that you do for your organizations and the entire ecosystem.”
Millions of people were locked out of Microsoft services last week due to the outage, with core services such as Copilot, Exchange, and Outlook all knocked offline.
The outage marked the second major incident for Microsoft 365 in the space of two three months. On 31 August, a similar outage knocked critical services offline at the tech giant.
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Microsoft 365 outage a ‘cascading failure’
Microsoft has since lifted the lid on the cause of the outage last week. In a post on X on 16 November, Charles Lamanna, Microsoft’s EVP for Copilot, Agents, and Platform, pinned the outage on “three main factors” that impacted networking systems.
While customers are still waiting on a full post-mortem, Lamanna noted that a “latent defect” from a previous update in July began a “cascading failure” across networking systems.
According to Lamanna, the defect created a “lock contention” for networking gateways.
While that defect was first observed during the prior update, Microsoft's normal load testing procedures failed to pick up on the issue because of the different traffic used in testing labs, Lamanna noted.
A “surge in load” for networking gateways exacerbated the issue, which was then further compounded by the fact that around 14% of Microsoft’s server capacity for networking gateways was “out of service due to an unrelated issue from the previous day”.
You can find IT Pro’s full rundown of Lamanna’s post mortem below.
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Ross Kelly is ITPro's News & Analysis Editor, responsible for leading the brand's news output and in-depth reporting on the latest stories from across the business technology landscape. Ross was previously a Staff Writer, during which time he developed a keen interest in cyber security, business leadership, and emerging technologies.
He graduated from Edinburgh Napier University in 2016 with a BA (Hons) in Journalism, and joined ITPro in 2022 after four years working in technology conference research.
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