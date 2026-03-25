Open source is booming in Europe as enterprises look to strengthen digital autonomy

Open source software is booming in Europe, new research suggests, driven in part by increased efforts to reduce reliance on US-based vendors.

Figures from Perforce's 2026 State of Open Source Report show 63% of organizations across the EU and UK cite concerns over vendor lock-in as a key motivation behind opting for open source software.

That marks a significant difference compared to US counterparts, Perforce noted, where just 51% of respondents highlighted this as a notable concern.

Perforce said the increased appetite for open source software reflects a "broader push by European enterprises to strengthen digital autonomy", maintain robust data sovereignty rules, and meet evolving regulatory requirements.

"The regulatory compliance landscape in the EU has forced many companies to pay closer attention to third-party vendors they partner with, in order to meet stricter data security and privacy requirements," the report notes.

"Some are wary of becoming too dependent on commercial providers and entrusting them to manage their data infrastructures."

Notably, Perforce found cost was also a key factor for the shift to open source software on both sides of the Atlantic.

Get the ITPro daily newsletter Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

61.84% of respondents specifically highlighted the lack of licensing costs and overall financial savings as a primary driver behind their use of open source software.

"These top two drivers – reducing costs and avoiding vendor lock-in – make sense in light of ongoing economic uncertainty and trade/tariff volatility," the report states.

"Organizations that want to save money and keep their options open have begun migrating off of proprietary platforms and SaaS offerings to cost-effective open source alternatives that can give them more flexibility and autonomy."

Reducing US reliance

Vendor lock-in has become a recurring flashpoint for enterprises on both sides of the Atlantic over the last three years, with EU regulators locked in repeated battles with big tech companies such as Microsoft over software licensing fees.

While these concerns have largely been centered around the financial burden placed on enterprises, the issue has been exacerbated amidst claims that European businesses are too reliant on US tech services.

Political uncertainty over the last 15 months has prompted calls for EU-based firms to opt for homegrown alternatives.

Earlier this month, MEPs, industry leaders, and digital experts called for greater efforts to bolster Europe's digital ecosystem to provide viable alternatives for enterprises.

During a panel discussion at Wire's European Digital Sovereignty Summit in Brussels, Wire CEO Benjamin Schilz said reducing reliance on foreign tech solutions is "key to protecting democratic stability and data sovereignty" across the region.

"Open source, interoperability, and transparent standards are essential to build trust, avoid vendor lock-in, and strengthen resilience," Schilz added.