UK firms regret software spending as tool sprawl causes IT headaches
Spur-of-the-moment software purchases are creating fragmented tech stacks, and it’s harming productivity
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Enterprises across the UK regret around 20% of their software purchases, new research suggests, with many executives questioning the scale of investment.
That’s according to Freshworks’ 2026 Cost of Complexity report, which found excess software spending exceeds £32 billion annually across the country.
Software spending “regret” is now a common pain point for IT leaders, the study noted, with 19% of enterprises revealing they regret excess spending on CX software, for example.
Regret over heightened spending on AI and agentic tools is also mounting, the study noted, cited by 13% of respondents.
A key factor behind this sense of regret lies in complexity, according to Freshworks. Many businesses are struggling with implementation after making costly purchases, as well as a growing array of fragmented tools.
Indeed, lengthy delivery and implementation processes are causing significant headaches for IT leaders, and bold vendor promises aren’t helping the situation.
Freshworks found that while 76% of vendors claim they can complete projects in under six months, 37% of respondents reported far longer timelines.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
“This gap erodes confidence and drives up costs,” the company said in an announcement. “The main drivers of technology regret are slipping timelines, skills gaps, and uncoordinated project management.”
Workforce frustration growing
Poor implementation has a downstream effect on workers, the study warned, resulting in heightened worker frustration, which ultimately impacts productivity and efficiency.
More than one-third (36%) of workers said they face complicated, laborious processes when using new technologies, while 32% reported frustration with organizational complexity. Many also reported “juggling too many tools” on a daily basis.
“For too long, complexity has been mistaken for progress, but in reality - it slows teams down and hides waste,” said Simon Hayward, GM and VP Sales International at Freshworks.
“UK businesses need to treat simplicity as a deliberate choice and look to streamline overlapping tools, set firm timelines, and scrap solutions that don’t add any value.”
Tool sprawl is growing
Tool sprawl is by no means a new problem for enterprises. Indeed, it’s become a common pain point for many over the last five years.
Analysis from Nintex in June last year found tool sprawl has a significant impact on enterprise finances and productivity.
The issue has reached such an extent that more than six-in-ten now view tackling this problem as a leading priority.
Tool sprawl doesn’t just impact workers, however. Research from IBM and Palo Alto Networks found enterprises working with a disparate array of tools and applications are at higher risk of security threats.
Those with fragmented tool stacks take around 72 days longer on average to detect security breaches, and take 84 days longer to contain them.
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Follow ITPro on Google News and add us as a preferred source to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, views, and reviews.
You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.
Ross Kelly is ITPro's News & Analysis Editor, responsible for leading the brand's news output and in-depth reporting on the latest stories from across the business technology landscape. Ross was previously a Staff Writer, during which time he developed a keen interest in cyber security, business leadership, and emerging technologies.
He graduated from Edinburgh Napier University in 2016 with a BA (Hons) in Journalism, and joined ITPro in 2022 after four years working in technology conference research.
For news pitches, you can contact Ross at ross.kelly@futurenet.com, or on Twitter and LinkedIn.
-
‘AI is making us able to develop software at the speed of light’: Mistral CEO Arthur Mensch thinks 50% of SaaS solutions could be supplanted by AI
News Mensch’s comments come amidst rising concerns about the impact of AI on traditional software
-
AWS CEO Matt Garman isn’t convinced AI spells doom for the software industry – but admits providers will “have to innovate” to stay afloat
News Software stocks have taken a beating in recent weeks, but AWS CEO Matt Garman has joined Nvidia's Jensen Huang and Databricks CEO Ali Ghodsi in pouring cold water on the AI-fueled hysteria.
-
The open source ecosystem is booming thanks to AI, but hackers are taking advantage
News Analysis by Sonatype found that AI is giving attackers new opportunities to target victims
-
European software spending is set to surge in 2026 – here's why
News Enterprises are approaching the “trough of disillusionment” with AI, but it’s not stopping them from spending
-
Using an older version of Python? You’re leaving ‘money and performance on the table’ if you don’t upgrade – and missing out on big developer efficiency gains
News New research from JetBrains shows a majority of enterprises are using a version of Python that’s a year or more older – and it's having a big impact on efficiency and performance.
-
Big tech promised developers productivity gains with AI tools – now they’re being rendered obsolete
Opinion Big tech promised software developers huge benefits with AI tools, but now they face job cuts as companies ramp up automation.
-
Westcon-Comstor strikes new Splunk EMEA distribution deal
News Westcon-Comstor has announced a new distribution agreement with Splunk in the EMEA region.
-
The world's 'first AI software engineer' isn't living up to expectations: Cognition AI's 'Devin' assistant was touted as a game changer for developers, but so far it's fumbling tasks and struggling to compete with human workers
News Devin, a coding assistant from Cognition AI hailed as the world's 'first AI software engineer', hasn't quite lived up to expectations, according to researchers.