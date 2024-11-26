Platform engineering 2024: Fostering high-quality embedded software development
What do over 300 embedded software decision-makers across industries think about platform engineering?
Platform engineering can bring significant benefits for embedded software, yet according to the study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Qt Group, existing platform engineering strategies fall short of expectations.
What is causing the gap between reality and expectations, and what are the key benefits?
Inside, you’ll learn more about:
- The evolution and importance of platform engineering
- How platform engineering can boost productivity, quality, & efficiency
- The path to advance your organization’s platform strategy
- Selecting the right tools
- Key findings & recommendations
Download the full study report to get Key 2024 Platform Engineering Insights for Embedded Software!
Provided by Qt Group
