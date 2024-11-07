Westcon-Comstor bags major distribution deal with CrowdStrike

Westcon-Comstor has announced an expansion of its partnership with CrowdStrike that will see the firm distribute the CrowdStrike Falcon cyber security platform to channel partners in Ireland.

Irish IT channel partners will now be able to access the AI-native Falcon platform to help drive vendor consolidation and bolster security, while leveraging the distributor’s value-added services across education, enablement, and data-driven sales and marketing programs.

The agreement will also enable resellers, systems integrators, MSPs, and MSSPs to use Westcon-Comstor’s 3D Lab to combine CrowdStrike products with those from other vendors to test use cases in a secure cloud environment.

Additionally, both CrowdStrike and Irish channel partners will be able to access Westcon-Comstor’s Intelligent Demand program to identify and target new growth opportunities through data insights and predictive analytics.

In an announcement, John Nolan, UK and Ireland managing director for the Westcon side of the business, said the expansion highlights the success the distributor has already had with driving adoption of Falcon in key markets across the EMEA and APAC regions.

“We’re excited to give Ireland-based partners and their customers access to CrowdStrike’s market-leading Falcon platform, wrapped in our value-add services and underpinned by our data-driven approach,” he said.

“This agreement is an acknowledgement of the success we have had in other markets in driving and scaling adoption of the CrowdStrike platform, and ultimately it will help to protect organizations across Ireland to stay safe amid an ever-evolving cybersecurity threat landscape.”

According to business intelligence firm Statista, the Irish cybersecurity market is projected to grow by almost 8% over the next five years to a market volume of $812 million in 2029.

With the new distribution deal, CrowdStrike and Westcon-Comstor are looking to tap into this projected growth following a successful collaboration in the UK that has seen a hike in revenue, orders, and partner numbers.

The existing partnership also saw Westcon-Comstor named as the 2024 CrowdStrike Global Distributor Partner of the Year, credited with an “outstanding performance” in driving adoption of the Falcon platform.

“Stopping breaches is a shared mission, and our distribution partners like Westcon-Comstor play a vital role,” commented Daniel Danielli, vice president of global distribution at CrowdStrike.

“We are pleased to extend our collaboration to Ireland, protecting organizations against advanced threats with the world’s most advanced AI-native cybersecurity.”