CrowdStrike unveils Falcon Complete for Service Providers

Cyber security specialist CrowdStrike has announced Falcon Complete for Service Providers, a new program that aims to help partners create new managed security services powered by the company’s technology.

The initiative has been designed to help MSSPs , MSPs , system integrators, and global system integrators rapidly scale their managed security services portfolios, close skills gaps, and augment internal teams.

In an announcement, CrowdStrike said the move will also empower its global partner network to create new customer value and choice by leveraging its Falcon Complete MDR offering.

“Falcon Complete for Service Providers makes it easier for customers to consume the industry’s number-one MDR services with added capabilities from their chosen service provider for seamless security and peace of mind,” said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike.

“Customers have the full benefit of not only choosing their preferred provider, but also realizing the highest levels of protection against advanced threats.”

According to CrowdStrike’s 2023 Threat Hunting Report, adversary breakout time has hit an average all-time low of 79 minutes, falling from 84 minutes in 2022. The fastest breakout of the year was found to be a record of just seven minutes.

Falcon Complete is designed to tackle this, CrowdStrike says, with the offering continuing to differentiate services with end-to-end managed response and remediation to achieve high detection coverage.

With the Falcon Complete for Service Providers program, Crowdstrike is extending these MDR services to its global partner network to enable service providers to deliver the same specialized protection.

Partners will be able to leverage Falcon Complete’s existing team and offerings to create co-branded or white-labeled managed security services, or even offer customized services built on top of Falcon Complete.

John Senn, managing director of cyber managed services at Ernst & Young LLP (EY), said the company’s strategic alliance with CrowdStrike has been key in helping customers seeking immediate time-to-value.

“CrowdStrike is a key strategic alliance for us and has been instrumental in providing innovative cyber security solutions for customers seeking immediate time-to-value with integrated AI and XDR capabilities powering skilled EY teams of analysts,” he said.