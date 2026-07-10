2026 CEO Study: Rewiring the C-suite report
AI is no longer a technology decision—it’s a leadership one. Based on insights from 2,000 CEOs worldwide, this report reveals why the most successful leaders are rewiring their C‑suite to operate at the speed of AI. Discover the five plays that separate AI-first enterprises—driving faster decisions, scalable growth, and up to 17% higher revenue—from those falling behind.
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Palo Alto Networks CEO Nikesh Arora says it’s up to workers to adapt to AI
News The Palo Alto Networks chief said the company doesn’t employ punitive measures when it comes to embracing AI, but it is pushing for a more ‘savvy’ workforce
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Microsoft Surface Laptop 8 (13.8in) review
Reviews The business model of the Surface Laptop 8 is a Panther Lake beast with long battery life and a privacy display
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Third-sector procurement: Could tech modernisation advance responsible buying?
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Cost vs. conscience: How local government procurement can avoid a trade-off
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Cost vs. conscience: How local government procurement can avoid a trade-off
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Price vs. Purpose: How schools can purchase responsibly despite cost pressures
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Price vs. Purpose: How schools can purchase responsibly despite cost pressures
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How businesses are transforming procurement to thrive in 2026 and beyond
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How businesses are transforming procurement to thrive in 2026 and beyond
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The future of computing: Preparing for the AI PC era
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