2026 CEO Study: Rewiring the C-suite report

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2026 CEO Study: Rewiring the C-suite report
(Image credit: IBM)

AI is no longer a technology decision—it’s a leadership one. Based on insights from 2,000 CEOs worldwide, this report reveals why the most successful leaders are rewiring their C‑suite to operate at the speed of AI. Discover the five plays that separate AI-first enterprises—driving faster decisions, scalable growth, and up to 17% higher revenue—from those falling behind.

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