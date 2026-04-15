2026 Threat intelligence report
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The biggest trends the IBM X-Force team observed in 2025 were a surge in broad‑based exploitations of exposed systems, weaknesses in software supply chains and growing systemic dependencies across cloud and application ecosystems. Identity protection, secure configuration and visibility across applications, development pipelines and cloud environments are increasingly central to cyber resilience. As attackers continue to refine credential‑driven and supply‑chain‑focused operations, strengthening these fundamentals remains the most effective defense.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
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