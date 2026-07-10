The Billion Dollar Misfire: Why the AI boom keeps breaking in the middle

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The Billion Dollar Misfire: Why the AI boom keeps breaking in the middle
(Image credit: IBM)

Executives at the largest American companies are pouring billions of dollars into artificial intelligence, yet most still cannot tell their boards what the money is buying.

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