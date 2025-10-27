2025 State of Procurement Data
The trends shaping the future of business buying
The future of procurement is bright but complex. AI can enhance purchasing by recommending lower-cost products based on past purchases. Procurement as a whole is evolving and it can help companies generate incredible revenue.
This whitepaper shares results from an annual study conducted by Amazon Business that asked 3,108 procurement professionals about the challenges and priorities they face.
Here’s what you’ll learn:
- Top internal and external procurement challenges companies face
- The top activities that procurement teams should focus on
- Policies procurement teams should know about
Download now
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
-
The Laptop’s Role in the AI Revolution
whitepaper
-
Atera - Autonomous IT, made real with AI
whitepaper
-
Thales In-Person ID Proofing Solution
whitepaper
-
Unlocking the power of AI-driven PCs and edge computing
whitepaper
-
How to Choose the Best MFA Methods
whitepaper
-
New developments in SASE: Post quantum cryptography and Protecting Generative AI
whitepaper
-
Holiday Readiness 2025: Maximize Revenue & Minimize Risk in Peak Season
whitepaper
-
Catching the Buzz on Coffee Shop Networking
whitepaper