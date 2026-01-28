3 actions to extend the impact of your agentic AI

Businesses face many challenges on their journey from AI ambition to implementation. Success requires more than adopting new technology. It involves leveraging your data, choosing the right use case,  and reimagining workflows to integrate AI at the core. Leaders must ensure the right AI is applied to the right challenges. Explore IBM’s playbook detailing three challenges and approaches you can take to help boost the impact of your agentic AI, including:

  • Finding your AI problem 
  • Creating a clear AI plan
  • Integrating AI with the tools you use everyday
