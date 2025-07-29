APIs: The key to AI and application connectivity

APIs: The key to AI and application connectivity
(Image credit: IBM)
ITPro's avatar
By
published
in Whitepapers

The application programming interface (API)landscape in most organizations is complex. The organizational use and development of APIs are rapidly growing and will not slow down anytime soon. API usage was already on track to continue increasing before the widespread understanding and adoption of AI technologies accelerated—and now their use will grow at an unprecedented scale. AI adoption, including generative AI(GenAI), will be another consumption point for APIs but at a potentially larger scale, as APIs are invoked to enable AI components such as AI agents and retrieval-augmented generation.

ITPro
ITPro

ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.

For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.

Latest
  • Why a multifunction iPaaS is the future of APIs
    Why a multifunction iPaaS is the future of APIs

    whitepaper

  • Modernizing B2B integration
    Modernizing B2B integration

    whitepaper

You might also like
View More ▸