Accelerate your growth with GenAI from IBM
Increase your impact and grow new revenue streams
Join this conversation between IBM and two partners who recently joined the IBM ecosystem. We’ll discuss the strategy around IBM watsonx AI and data platform, and show the innovations it brings to the market.
Hear from thought leaders about the value of gen AI from IBM and how their enterprise clients are taking advantage of it.
Whether you’re thinking of reselling leading technology from IBM, or are keen to embed it in your solutions, IBM has the right engagement model for you. By becoming an IBM Partner, you can increase your impact and grow new revenue streams.
Additionally, IBM offers training programs, hackathons, and badges to help partners skill up and succeed in building upon IBM technology.
What you will learn:
- IBM’s Gen AI strategy with watsonx
- Best practices and learnings from your peers
- Why to become an IBM Business Partner
- How to be successful as an IBM Business Partner
Provided by IBM
