VC investment in AI is skyrocketing – funding in the first half of 2025 was more than the whole of last year, says EY
The average AI deal size is growing as VCs turn their attention to later-stage companies
VC investors are shifting their attention from generative AI startups to later-stage companies, new research shows, with the average deal size having tripled year-on-year to $1.5 billion.
According to EY Ireland’s latest Generative AI Key Deals and Market Insights study, global venture capital investment in generative AI surged to $49.2 billion in the first half of this year, outpacing the total for all of 2024, at $44.2 billion, and more than double the $21.3 billion total for 2023.
While the US accounts for 97% of global deal value and 62% of volume, EMEA makes up 23% of volume but just 2% of deal value.
“While there was substantial concern at the start of the year with the launch of DeepSeek that investment in GenAI was likely to trend downwards, the results for the first half of the year point to a very different scenario," said Grit Young, EY Ireland technology, media and telecoms lead.
"We are seeing a clear pivot to less but more substantial investments, which are pointed towards more mature companies and platforms that can demonstrate they can deliver real-world impact and return on investment."
There's been a wave of high-value investment into some of the most established players during the first half of this year, including SoftBank’s commitment to OpenAI, which could reach $40 billion, and xAI’s $10 billion funding round.
So far this year, the industry has also seen major funding rounds for Databricks ($5 billion), Anthropic ($3.5 billion), Mistral AI ($600 million), and Harvey ($600 million).
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
Investor focus is shifting
Agentic AI has emerged as a key growth area, with Capgemini’s $3.3 billion acquisition of WNS and Berlin-based Parloa’s $120 million raise among the more notable deals.
The report highlights a clear shift in investor focus towards generative AI platforms offering specialized, real-world applications. Meanwhile, venture capital is increasingly flowing into companies building software on third-party foundation models, with use-cases ranging from cybersecurity to regulatory compliance.
"We would expect that the investment trajectory is likely to accelerate through the second half of the year and beyond," said Young.
"It would appear that GenAI has skipped through the traditional ‘trough of disillusionment’ for new technology adoption quite quickly and has now moved into another upswing cycle."
In Ireland specifically, 63% of startups are using AI and 36% are embedding it at the core of their business models, yet many AI startups are struggling with access to capital and infrastructure.
"For AI startups, the funding environment remains challenging, particularly in the €1 million to €10 million funding space. Many high-potential startups find themselves in a difficult middle ground, too advanced for early-stage support, yet not quite large enough to attract global VC attention," said Young.
"However, Ireland has a deep and well-established pool of talented entrepreneurs, and with increased collaboration between businesses, founders, academic institutions and policymakers there are plenty of opportunities to be seized."
Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.
MORE FROM ITPRO
- Why the Builder.ai collapse should be a turning point in the age of AI hype
- AI is finally delivering bang for its buck, according to Microsoft
- UK's AI sector booms – but can the country hang on to its startups?
Emma Woollacott is a freelance journalist writing for publications including the BBC, Private Eye, Forbes, Raconteur and specialist technology titles.
-
-
Cybersecurity complexity and the channel
Industry Insights Channel partners must tackle cybersecurity complexity to drive outcomes and build trust
-
Channel Focus: All you need to know about HPE's partner program
Feature HPE's partner strategy is targeting enterprise efficiency and productivity in an age of AI and hybrid environments
-
The Replit vibe coding incident gives us a glimpse into why developers are still wary of AI coding assistants
News Recent vibe coding snafus highlight the risks of AI coding assistants
-
Researchers tested over 100 leading AI models on coding tasks — nearly half produced glaring security flaws
News AI models large and small were found to introduce cross-site scripting errors and seriously struggle with secure Java generation
-
‘LaMDA was ChatGPT before ChatGPT’: Microsoft’s AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman claims Google nearly pipped OpenAI to launch its own chatbot – and it could’ve completely changed the course of the generative AI ‘boom’
News In a recent podcast appearance, Mustafa Suleyman revealed Google was nearing the launch of its own ChatGPT equivalent in the months before OpenAI stole the show.
-
Microsoft is doubling down on multilingual large language models – and Europe stands to benefit the most
News The tech giant wants to ramp up development of LLMs for a range of European languages
-
Everything you need to know about OpenAI’s new agent for ChatGPT – including how to access it and what it can do
News ChatGPT agent will bridge "research and action" – but OpenAI is keen to stress it's still a work in progress
-
‘Humans must remain at the center of the story’: Marc Benioff isn’t convinced about the threat of AI job losses – and Salesforce’s adoption journey might just prove his point
News Marc Benioff thinks fears over widespread AI job losses may be overblown and that Salesforce's own approach to the technology shows adoption can be achieved without huge cuts.
-
AI adoption is finally driving ROI for B2B teams in the UK and EU
News Early AI adopters across the UK and EU are transforming their response processes, with many finding first-year ROI success
-
‘The latest example of FOMO investing’: Why the Builder.ai collapse should be a turning point in the age of AI hype
News Builder.ai was among one of the most promising startups capitalizing on the generative AI boom – until it all came crashing down