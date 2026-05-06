Stellanor adds eight UK data centers to rapidly-growing portfolio

Data center operator Stellanor has dramatically boosted its UK presence by taking over eight data centers from UK managed services provider Redcentric in a £123 million deal.

The new facilities, serving around 450 enterprise customers, mean the company now has eleven data centers across the UK, with a total of 39MVA of secured grid capacity.

The firm said the deal will enable it to deliver high-density colocation capabilities, along with advanced cooling systems, robust security, and sustainable operations powered through renewable energy procurement across its network.

“This acquisition represents a transformative step in building the UK’s leading urban data center platform,” said Michael Tobin CBE, Chairman of the Board, Stellanor.

“We’ve scaled from two to eleven facilities in nine months, backed by the infrastructure fund managed by DWS Group. This enables Stellanor to serve the accelerating demand for enterprise colocation and AI-ready infrastructure across the UK, with further expansion into Ireland and the Nordic regions planned."

With the deal complete, Stellanor is now carrying out a series of coordinated infrastructure upgrades across the network, including high-density power capabilities, advanced cooling systems, and enhanced fiber interconnection.

This, the company said, will enable the platform to support AI inference, machine learning and real-time analytics workloads, without any service disruption for existing clients.

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Redcentric, meanwhile, said the divestment will allow the company to solely focus on its core managed services business, strengthening the group's balance sheet by significantly reducing debt.

"As a dedicated UK MSP with vast experience in supporting organisations in highly regulated markets, we’re perfectly positioned to use this expertise to help business navigate an increasingly complex technology landscape,” said CEO Michelle Senecal De Fonseca.

“We’re confident our data center clients will benefit from Stellanor’s platform approach and DWS backing. We look forward to continuing to develop our partnership together and building on the strong ties we have built through this sales process.”

Stellanor has grown rapidly since its formation a year ago, backed by German investment firm DWS with the acquisition of two data centers in London from Colt Technology Services.

It acquired its Hemel Hempstead site, supporting GPU and AI chip workloads, from Imagination Technologies just last month in a sale-and-service-back deal that sees Imagination continuing to operate from the site as a fully managed client of Stellanor.

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