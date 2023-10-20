AI governance for responsible transparent and explainable AI workflows
AI presents an enormous opportunity to turn data into insights and spark better decision-making. But today, many organizations struggle to operationalize AI with confidence and respond to changing regulations.
This latest eBook discusses the concept of AI governance, which is defined as the overall process of directing, managing, and monitoring the AI activities of an organization to ensure outcomes are trusted and explainable.
This asset outlines the key building blocks and introduces IBM’s new toolkit for AI governance, IBM watsonx.governance. If you’re eager to have greater trust in your AI, we encourage you to check out this resource.
