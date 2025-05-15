AI-Powered DDoS Attacks Are Changing the Threat Landscape

In 6 months alone, DDoS attacks surged by 12.75%, surpassing 8.9 million globally. Modern enterprise organizations must be successful in preventing malicious attacks every time, yet those with malintent only need to hit the target once to be successful. This means the playing field is far from level and the stakes are incredibly high.

Join Richard Hummel, Director of Threat Intelligence at NETSCOUT and co-author of the NETSCOUT DDoS THREAT INTELLIGENCE Report, for expert analysis of the global DDoS attack trends and insights into targeted industries, attack types, and tactics.

  • The rise of Geopolitical DDoS Attacks
  • The evolution of Next-Gen DDoS for Hire
  • The spread of Botnet activity
  • How attackers are using AI to design and launch attacks
