AI-Powered DDoS Attacks Are Changing the Threat Landscape
In 6 months alone, DDoS attacks surged by 12.75%, surpassing 8.9 million globally. Modern enterprise organizations must be successful in preventing malicious attacks every time, yet those with malintent only need to hit the target once to be successful. This means the playing field is far from level and the stakes are incredibly high.
Join Richard Hummel, Director of Threat Intelligence at NETSCOUT and co-author of the NETSCOUT DDoS THREAT INTELLIGENCE Report, for expert analysis of the global DDoS attack trends and insights into targeted industries, attack types, and tactics.
- The rise of Geopolitical DDoS Attacks
- The evolution of Next-Gen DDoS for Hire
- The spread of Botnet activity
- How attackers are using AI to design and launch attacks
Get the ITPro daily newsletter
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
-
-
A decade-long ban on AI laws is a “terrible idea” for everyone but big tech, critics claim
News A proposed decade-long ban on US states implementing AI laws is a "terrible idea" that highlights the scale of big tech lobbying, according to critics.
-
Employee phishing training is working – but don’t get complacent
News Educating staff on how to avoid phishing attacks can cut the rate by 80%
-
The Future of Data: New Principles for the AI Age
whitepaper
-
Why You Should Choose AI PCs For Your Next PC Refresh
whitepaper
-
Why Refresh (Stay ahead and modernize your workforce) eguide
whitepaper
-
Why an Accelerated PC Refresh Cycle Makes Sense today
whitepaper
-
Stay Ahead With Modern Technology
whitepaper
-
Modernize the Work Experience
whitepaper
-
Give Your Workforce a Boost with AI PCs
whitepaper
-
Dell AI PCs, Copilot+ PCs, and High Performing AI PCs Product Brochure
whitepaper