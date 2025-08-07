AI at the carbon crossroads

The explosive growth of AI and High-Performance Compute (HPC) is pushing data center energy demands to unprecedented levels, threatening to derail critical emission reduction targets. How can your infrastructure keep pace with AI while still meeting sustainability goals?

Discover the three sustainable principles for AI/HPC-ready infrastructure in our new ebook, "AI at the Carbon Crossroads." Learn how to:

  • Redefine your approach to renewables for continuous, low-carbon power.
  • Transform operational efficiency to optimize for high-density AI deployments.
  • Tackle the often-overlooked embodied carbon impact of your IT assets.

Download "AI at the Carbon Crossroads" now and navigate the future of AI responsibly.

