AI at the carbon crossroads
The explosive growth of AI and High-Performance Compute (HPC) is pushing data center energy demands to unprecedented levels, threatening to derail critical emission reduction targets. How can your infrastructure keep pace with AI while still meeting sustainability goals?
Discover the three sustainable principles for AI/HPC-ready infrastructure in our new ebook, "AI at the Carbon Crossroads." Learn how to:
- Redefine your approach to renewables for continuous, low-carbon power.
- Transform operational efficiency to optimize for high-density AI deployments.
- Tackle the often-overlooked embodied carbon impact of your IT assets.
Download "AI at the Carbon Crossroads" now and navigate the future of AI responsibly.
LastPass just launched a tool to help security teams keep tabs on shadow IT risks
News Companies need to know what apps their employees are using, so LastPass made a browser extension to help
Microsoft patched a critical vulnerability in its NLWeb AI search tool – but there's no CVE (yet)
News Researchers found an unauthenticated path traversal bug in the tool debuted at Microsoft Build in May
