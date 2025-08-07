Customer guide to data center decarbonization
Sustainability is no longer a "nice-to-have" – it's a "must-have" with new regulations like the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive and evolving SEC requirements making GHG reporting obligatory. Your data center choices directly impact your Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions.
This essential guide, "Customer guide to data center decarbonization," cuts through the "greenwash" to provide clear, actionable steps for responsible power provision and transparent reporting. Learn:
- Why sustainability is a top customer requirement and how it benefits your brand and efficiency.
- The importance of moving beyond annual renewable claims to hour-by-hour carbon-free energy (24/7 CFE).
- The five key steps to achieving total decarbonization in your data center IT.
- How to track progress and align with common standards like ISO 14064-1 for credible reporting.
Download now to understand the processes behind responsible power provision and make informed decisions for your decarbonization journey.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
-
5 Drivers of Hybrid Modular AI
whitepaper
-
Planning your AI-ready infrastructure
whitepaper
-
AI at the carbon crossroads
whitepaper
-
Level Up in Latin America with Paysafe
whitepaper
-
Evaluating the Future of the AI PC
whitepaper
-
Business Laptops vs. Mobile Workstations
whitepaper
-
The Gorilla Guide to Security & Governance for AI
whitepaper
-
Building Trust in AI: A Practical Guide to AI Readiness
whitepaper