Sustainability is no longer a "nice-to-have" – it's a "must-have" with new regulations like the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive and evolving SEC requirements making GHG reporting obligatory. Your data center choices directly impact your Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions.

This essential guide, "Customer guide to data center decarbonization," cuts through the "greenwash" to provide clear, actionable steps for responsible power provision and transparent reporting. Learn:

Why sustainability is a top customer requirement and how it benefits your brand and efficiency.

The importance of moving beyond annual renewable claims to hour-by-hour carbon-free energy (24/7 CFE).

The five key steps to achieving total decarbonization in your data center IT.

How to track progress and align with common standards like ISO 14064-1 for credible reporting.

Download now to understand the processes behind responsible power provision and make informed decisions for your decarbonization journey.