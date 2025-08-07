5 Drivers of Hybrid Modular AI

5 Drivers of Hybrid Modular AI
(Image credit: Iron Mountain)
ITPro's avatar
By
published
in Whitepapers

Hyperscalers are investing billions in AI, but many organizations need their own specialized, secure, and customizable AI development environments. These private AI solutions, while powerful, present unique challenges in cost, energy, and management.

Enter the modular data center. Our new ebook, "5 Drivers of Hybrid Modular AI," reveals why modular architecture is the increasingly popular solution for running AI workloads, whether in isolation or alongside existing infrastructure.

Download now to explore the five key reasons driving the adoption of modular construction for AI:

  • Density: Optimize for power-intensive AI deployments and advanced cooling needs.
  • Flexibility: Seamlessly integrate diverse AI workloads and traditional IT, adapting to rapid changes.
  • Efficiency: Achieve PUEs of 1.2 or less, backed by effective monitoring and sustainability targets.
  • Security: Gain additional layers of physical security and privacy for your sensitive AI data.
  • Scalability: Rapidly expand your compute resources to keep pace with exponential AI growth.

Empower your AI strategy with the right infrastructure.

ITPro
ITPro

ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.

For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.

Latest
  • Planning your AI-ready infrastructure
    Planning your AI-ready infrastructure

    whitepaper

  • AI at the carbon crossroads
    AI at the carbon crossroads

    whitepaper

You might also like
View More ▸