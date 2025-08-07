5 Drivers of Hybrid Modular AI
Hyperscalers are investing billions in AI, but many organizations need their own specialized, secure, and customizable AI development environments. These private AI solutions, while powerful, present unique challenges in cost, energy, and management.
Enter the modular data center. Our new ebook, "5 Drivers of Hybrid Modular AI," reveals why modular architecture is the increasingly popular solution for running AI workloads, whether in isolation or alongside existing infrastructure.
Download now to explore the five key reasons driving the adoption of modular construction for AI:
- Density: Optimize for power-intensive AI deployments and advanced cooling needs.
- Flexibility: Seamlessly integrate diverse AI workloads and traditional IT, adapting to rapid changes.
- Efficiency: Achieve PUEs of 1.2 or less, backed by effective monitoring and sustainability targets.
- Security: Gain additional layers of physical security and privacy for your sensitive AI data.
- Scalability: Rapidly expand your compute resources to keep pace with exponential AI growth.
Empower your AI strategy with the right infrastructure.
