Answering your four biggest questions about generative AI security
Rapidly adopt generative AI while helping to ensure security, privacy, and compliance
The potential for massive improvement to productivity and the customer experience has businesses rushing to deploy generative artificial intelligence (AI) applications.
However, security professionals point to data privacy, model bias, harmful content creation (such as deepfakes), and the influence of malicious input on models as reasons to approach generative AI adoption with caution.
In this eBook from AWS, you will discover how to begin envisioning and implementing protective measures for your generative AI workloads that meet compliance guidelines and maintain performance.
Download now to safely integrate generative AI into your organization.
Provided by AWS
