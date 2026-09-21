Anthropic moves fast on AI safety concerns with Accenture “embedded evaluator” partnership
The deal will see AI specialists embedded at Anthropic to monitor development practices
Anthropic has announced a partnership with Accenture to improve AI development processes amidst rising safety concerns.
Under the deal, Accenture will act as an “embedded evaluator”, conducting assessments of frontier AI models. Accenture’s specialist AI business, Faculty, will lead on the project.
In a blog post detailing the move, Anthropic revealed this will include red-teaming of AI models, alignment assessments, and testing of model safeguards.
“Accenture helps businesses and governments deploy AI across many industries,” Anthropic said. “Their understanding of how enterprises use AI in practice informs their safety approach, and they will bring that perspective to evaluating our models.”
Both organizations expect to invest at least $1 billion to expand capacity in this area over the next five years.
How Accenture’s embedded evaluators will work
According to Anthropic, embedded evaluation of AI models is a new frontier within AI research, and exact details on how this will pan out are “still being worked out”.
What we do know is that the deal will see Accenture AI specialists embedded directly within companies, rather than acting as external evaluators. Anthropic said embedded specialists will be given access “comparable to an employee’s” when conducting tests.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2026 report - the leading resource for IT decision-maker insight on priorities and investment areas in AI, security and more.
“That access allows them to watch models take shape in training, follow the decisions that govern how those models are built and deployed, and speak directly to employees,” the firm explained in a blog post.
With intimate access to training and development processes, Anthropic said this will allow evaluators to “assess how a company operates, verify that it is keeping its safety commitments, and identify blind spots”.
These specialists can also report incidents and, ultimately, provide the public with a “more informed account” of the potential benefits and risks associated with new frontier models.
Long-term, Anthropic said it expects frontier labs to work with multiple evaluators at once, noting that the partnership with Accenture is non-exclusive.
“Anthropic will work with other evaluators to be announced in the coming weeks, and Accenture will work with other AI developers in similar capacities,” the company said.
Rising AI safety concerns
The move by Anthropic comes amidst growing concerns over AI-related safety and security risks. Earlier this month, CEO Dario Amodei published a lengthy essay urging for a slowdown in AI development to counter potential harm.
Amodei’s call to action was backed by leading industry figures, including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and xAI chief Elon Musk.
As ITPro reported last week, however, not all industry leaders are on board with calls to “pace the frontier”.
During an appearance at Dreamforce 2026, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang took a bullish stance on the pace of development, suggesting that responsibility for safety and security rests firmly on the shoulders of individual companies.
“If we're not confident about the safety of the products, like all companies … if you build a product or a service and you're not confident in its functionality, capability, or safety, then don't release it,” he told Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff.
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Follow ITPro on Google News and add us as a preferred source to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, views, and reviews.
You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.
Ross Kelly is ITPro's News & Analysis Editor, responsible for leading the brand's news output and in-depth reporting on the latest stories from across the business technology landscape. Ross was previously a Staff Writer, during which time he developed a keen interest in cyber security, business leadership, and emerging technologies.
He graduated from Edinburgh Napier University in 2016 with a BA (Hons) in Journalism, and joined ITPro in 2022 after four years working in technology conference research.
For news pitches, you can contact Ross at ross.kelly@futurenet.com, or on Twitter and LinkedIn.
-
-
Cohere CEO Aidan Gomez shares new details on Aleph Alpha merger
News The companies say the deal, expected to complete this year, will create the first transatlantic sovereign AI firm
-
Prospect union strikes deal with Meta to open up access to 5,000 UK staff
News The new access agreement with Meta will allow Prospect to speak to staff about unionization
-
Anthropic reportedly withholds access to Mythos 5.1 from UK safety testing body
News The decision marks the first time the AI Security Institute has been left out of pre-release evaluations of Anthropic models
-
Anthropic says Claude Fable 5.1 ‘sets a new standard for coding, knowledge work, and long-running problem-solving tasks’
News The launch of Claude Fable 5.1 includes new security and privacy safeguards, and at a cheaper rate
-
AI testing firm Irregular the source of ‘misconfigurations’ that led to Meta, OpenAI, and Anthropic AI incidents
News The “frontier security lab” has been referenced in multiple cyber incident statements
-
Why the US imposed export controls on Anthropic’s Fable and Mythos models – and why they’ve been lifted
News Anthropic tightens up safeguards and offers expanded early access to US government to end export control issues
-
Anthropic touts new Claude Sonnet 5 model range, offering performance ‘close to that of Opus 4.8, but at lower prices’ – here’s what users can expect
News Claude Sonnet 5 comes with intuitive agentic capabilities, performance boosts, and cost-efficient ‘effort levels’
-
Copilot Cowork is now generally available: Everything you need to know, including pricing, usage limits, and new features
News A host of partner plugins are already available for Copilot Cowork, and more are coming
-
Anthropic suspends Fable and Mythos systems "for all users" after US government claims jailbreak risk
News Despite complying with the government, Anthropic suggests it's only a "potential narrow, non-universal jailbreak"
-
Anthropic just launched Claude Fable 5, its first Mythos-class AI model – but it has new safeguards to prevent misuse and will ‘fall back’ to Opus 4.8 for ‘high risk’ queries
News The launch of Claude Fable 5 marks the first public release of a Mythos-class AI model