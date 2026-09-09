Anthropic reportedly withholds access to Mythos 5.1 from UK safety testing body

The UK's AI Security Institute (AISI) has not been granted access to Anthropic’s Mythos 5.1 model for pre-release testing, prompting fears of a growing “protectionist” trend among US developers.

The Financial Times reports that Anthropic declined to submit the model for testing despite granting access to similar US organizations.

Claude Mythos 5.1 launched on 1 September, with access to the AI model only granted to approved partners.

The model, which has relaxed safeguards, is restricted to organizations involved in the company’s Project Glasswing , formed after the launch of the original Mythos model earlier this year.

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June saw the US impose temporary export restrictions on Mythos 5 and Fable 5, essentially banning foreign users from accessing either model.

According to the Financial Times, UK government officials have raised concerns that the decision to withhold access highlights a “wider protectionist shift” among US tech companies.

AISI is backed by the UK government and charged with conducting research into AI model safety, working closely with industry stakeholders and researchers.

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These tests aim to help “understand the capabilities and impacts of advanced AI and to develop and test risk mitigations,” according to the institute .

Anthropic yet to clarify decision

Details on why Anthropic declined to offer access haven’t been confirmed. ITPro approached the company for comment, but hadn’t received a response at the time of publication.

A Cabinet Office spokesperson told ITPro that the UK continues to be a "world-leader in AI security" and works closely with a range of industry partners.

"The AI Security Institute continues to collaborate closely with industry partners, including Anthropic, to make models safer. Only last week it tested OpenAI's most powerful model GPT-6 Astra before public release," the spokesperson said.

"These risks do not stop at national borders and no country can tackle them alone. The UK will continue to test the most advanced models, build a rigorous scientific understanding of their capabilities and risks, and ensure policy decisions are grounded in the evidence."

Notably, the move marks the first time AISI has been left out of pre-release evaluations of Anthropic models. The institute was granted access to Claude Mythos 5 when it first launched in April, for example.

More recently, the institute published a blog highlighting what it described as “ unsanctioned agent behaviour ” with Mythos 5.

That report came in the wake of an admission by Anthropic that agents had escaped testing environments and breached third-party organizations.

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