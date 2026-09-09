GCX Managed Services eyes channel growth with triple leadership hire
The managed network and security services provider has appointed new channel leads for the UK, Italy, and the DACH region
GCX Managed Services has announced a trio of channel leadership appointments, as the managed network and security services provider looks to strengthen its channel operations.
Josh Evans joins the business to lead channel development in the UK, Klaus Marzell will head up the DACH region, while Matteo Badii takes the reins in Italy.
GCX said its expanded team will work to support service providers, telecom operators, SASE providers, and technology partners as they look to simplify service delivery, extend their market reach, and leverage trusted channel relationships.
“These appointments strengthen our channel capability across Europe and reflect our commitment to making it easier for partners to do business with GCX,” said GCX chief revenue officer Michael Hartmann.
Josh Evans brings extensive experience in the UK connectivity market as well as expertise in building and scaling partner networks. In his new role, he is tasked with expanding both sell-to and sell-with opportunities while supporting partners serving international customers.
Fellow channel veteran Klaus Marzell will leverage more than 30 years’ experience to lead channel activity in the DACH region, where he will work closely with technology vendors, service providers, and enterprise consultancies to accelerate growth.
Meanwhile, Matteo Badii adds more than two decades of experience in telecommunications, alongside deep expertise across both inbound and outbound international wholesale sales. GCX said he will focus on strengthening its strategic partnerships and identifying fresh opportunities in the region.
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Building on channel momentum
The appointments form part of GCX’s wider strategy to build dedicated channel expertise in each major sales region, providing partners with clearer routes to market and stronger local support.
As well as strengthening its channel expertise, the firm said it is also focusing on improving the partner experience through enhanced pricing and quoting capabilities, AI tools, as well as expanded onboarding, training, and support resources.
“By investing in experienced local teams, we're giving partners access to market expertise backed by our global network, managed services portfolio and technical capabilities, helping them move faster, reduce complexity and deliver reliable connectivity for their customers wherever they operate,” Hartmann explained.
GCX said it now plans to build on a 50% increase in its channel partner base through further recruitment, increased co-sell activity, and deeper regional collaboration.
“Channel-led growth remains a key part of our strategy, and we're continuing to invest in the people, tools and support that make it easier for our partners to operate, scale and succeed,” Hartmann added.
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Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
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