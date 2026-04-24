Cohere's Aleph Alpha merger could create a transatlantic sovereign AI powerhouse

Cohere has announced plans to merge with German AI startup Aleph Alpha in a move analysts say could create a transatlantic powerhouse to challenge the dominance of US tech giants.

The deal will create a combined group valued at roughly $20 billion, per reports from the Financial Times , with Cohere retaining its name and operating headquarters in Canada and Germany.

In a statement confirming the merger, Cohere co-founder and CEO Aidan Gomez said the combined strengths of both companies will help accelerate efforts to “deliver sovereign AI to nations around the world”.

The company specifically touted plans to offer a “secure alternative” for AI in regulated sectors such as finance, defense, energy, telecoms, healthcare, and the public sector.

“Organizations globally are demanding uncompromising control over their AI stack,” Gomez commented. “This transatlantic partnership unlocks the massive scale, robust infrastructure, and world-class R&D talent required to meet that demand.”

Aleph Alpha boasts deep ties in the European market, with customers including Deutsche Bank, SAP, Schwarz Group, and Bosch. The firm’s AI models are hosted entirely on European infrastructure, for example, while Cohere also offers a range of sovereign AI services .

“Aleph Alpha is in a unique position in Europe,” said Ilhan Scheer, Co-CEO of Aleph Alpha.

Get the ITPro daily newsletter Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“We develop specialized large language models for Europe without compromising on sovereignty, transparency, and regulatory compliance. By living this responsibility, we serve as a trusted and strategic partner to public sector and enterprise customers in Europe.”

Post-merger, the combined company will partner with Schwarz Group, which owns retail giant Lidl, to deploy a sovereign offering on its STACKIT cloud service.

Schwarz Digits, the IT and digital division of Schwarz Group, is expected to provide the infrastructure used to host Cohere’s AI solutions.

Capitalizing on sovereign AI demands

The merger comes amid a period of growing concerns about data sovereignty for European organizations, largely driven by regulatory requirements and concerns about overreliance on US-based technology giants.

Research from Gartner predicts sovereign cloud spend will triple in the next few years, for example, while sovereign AI has become an area of intense focus for organizations across Europe.

A recent study from Red Hat found that sovereign AI is now an operational priority for enterprises in both the UK and the European Union (EU).

It’s also a booming market, according to research from McKinsey . Sovereign AI is expected to account for $600 billion out of a total of $1 trillion in spending on AI services by 2030.

Given the trajectory of the industry, Scheer noted the merger will offer a viable option for those seeking sovereign AI services.

“Together with Cohere, we are building a real counterweight for organizations that refuse to outsource control over their AI to a single provider or jurisdiction, giving European institutions and enterprises access to powerful, yet controllable AI they can truly own,” he said.

Thomas Hutton, VP principal analyst at Forrester, echoed Scheer’s comments, noting that the merger will create a “unique transatlantic player designed to challenge the dominance of US giants”.

“While it is technically an acquisition by the Canadian firm, the real power is likely to be shared,” he said. “Cohere will provide cutting-edge engineering and global product and commercial leadership, while German players (and especially the Schwarz Group) provide the essential capital and political backing.”

“This hybrid and unusual structure aims at capturing the sovereign AI market to offer a secure alternative for governments of highly regulated industries to avoid reliance on US cloud laws.”

A big fish in a small pond

Hutton noted the merger will “directly challenge” other leading European AI companies such as Mistral, which now faces a rival that combines “North American agility with European trust”.

Mistral has long been framed as a key European player and counterweight to rising US-based players such as OpenAI or Anthropic.

The French AI firm has also been making moves to provide services for regulated industries. Last year, for example, the firm struck a deal with Capgemini and SAP to develop custom AI tools for the defense, finance, and utilities sectors.

While the merger mounts a challenge to providers such as Mistral, Hutton said competing with major global players in the form of OpenAI, Microsoft, or Google is another matter entirely.

“The deal’s success depends on whether this dual-headed leadership can remain unified while competing against the massive budgets of giants like Microsoft, Google, or OpenAI,” he said.

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Follow ITPro on Google News and add us as a preferred source to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, views, and reviews.

You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.