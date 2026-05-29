Agent Commander Demo

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Agent Commander Demo
(Image credit: Veeam)

This demo video showcases how Agent Commander gives organizations clear visibility into AI agent activity, detects real risks around sensitive data access, and enables automated protection and recovery — including undoing AI mistakes. It's essential viewing for anyone concerned with securing AI systems, preventing data leaks, and ensuring compliance.

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ITPro

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