Monday.com promotes Ben Barnett to lead EMEA growth strategy

Monday.com has announced the appointment of Ben Barnett as general manager for EMEA, as the collaboration platform looks to build on its continued growth across the region.

Barnett, who first joined the business five years ago as part of its early London expansion, will now lead the firm's EMEA go-to-market strategy, key partnerships, and its regional growth initiatives.

The appointment comes amid a period of sustained momentum for Monday.com across the region, with EMEA revenue increasing 26% year-on-year in 2025, and the business also significantly expanding its regional headquarters in London.

The company now occupies an 80,000 square foot office in Fitzrovia, which houses more than 370 employees, alongside new offices in Paris and Munich. Across its wider EMEA operations, Monday.com now has more than 2,250 staff on its books.

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Barnett brings more than a decade of B2B software sales experience to the role and has overseen Monday.com's UK and Ireland operations since 2021. According to the vendor, Barnett played a key role in scaling its presence from a small founding team in London to a regional operation that now serves more than 27,000 customers.

In an announcement, Barnett said EMEA has emerged as one of Monday.com's strongest growth markets as AI continues to reshape customer needs.

"EMEA has been one of monday.com's most exciting growth stories, and I've had the privilege of living it from the inside," he commented. "As we move now into an AI-powered age, I'm proud to step into this GM role and bring our customers the tools and advice they need to harness technology in a way, and at a speed, that works for them."

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In his new role, Barnett will focus on supporting the company's next phase of expansion following its shift from a traditional workplace management solution to what it describes as a unified AI work platform.

The firm recently revamped its offering to combine workflows, people, and AI agents into a single environment designed to automate and execute tasks across customers' business operations.

Casey George, chief revenue officer at Monday.com, said Barnett's deep understanding of complex markets will play a key role as the vendor looks to build on its platform evolution and recent growth momentum.

"He was there at the inception of our London office, and the breadth of knowledge, relationships, and commercial instinct he has built across this region over five years is an extraordinary asset," he explained. "He understands our customers, our partners, and our people in a way that only comes from being in the room for every chapter of this growth story.

"With his leadership, we are strongly positioned to accelerate our annual plan and lead the next frontier of enterprise AI."