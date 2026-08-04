MSPs urged to patch immediately after N-able issues hotfix for N-central ‘god mode’ flaw
The authentication bypass flaw in N-central could grant threat actors ‘god mode’ access
Security experts have issued a warning over a critical vulnerability in a popular tool used by managed service providers (MSPs).
N-able disclosed a critical vulnerability in its N-central platform, a remote IT management service, which currently affects all versions spanning both on-prem and hosted deployments.
The flaw grants hackers unauthenticated ‘god mode’ access to the remote management software, according to researchers at Huntress.
This means a compromised server could be used to “run scripts, push tools, and open remote sessions across every downstream endpoint it manages”.
Notably, Huntress warned its analysis shows the flaw is now being actively exploited in the wild.
“We are now seeing threat actors targeting the flaw across multiple organizations, though we are not yet seeing evidence that this has become a broad, indiscriminate campaign across our partner base,” the company noted in a blog post.
Researchers noted that attacks involving the flaw typically include the “same partner of behavior”, with threat actors carrying out “high-level reconnaissance to target key servers” such as Domain Controllers.
Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter
Upon compromise, threat actors were found to have rapidly moved across hosts in impacted IT environments. As such, Huntress urged affected organizations to consider temporarily disabling the tool.
“Because this vulnerability bypasses normal authentication, if your N-central server is still broadly reachable from the internet or other untrusted networks, you should consider disabling N-central—up to and including taking the server offline.”
N-central hotfix is available
The vulnerability in question, tracked as CVE-2026-18577, was initially discovered after an incomplete fix for an earlier authentication bypass flaw (CVE-2026-18556).
N-able confirmed a hotfix is available for CVE-2026-18577. For hosted customers, mitigations were applied to all instances, according to the firm.
On-prem customers, meanwhile, are urged to download the hotfix and update immediately.
N-able also detailed a series of checks and actions customers can carry out upon updating, including:
- Upgrading N-central agents
- Reviewing systems for indicators of compromise (IOCs)
- Contacting the firm if evidence of compromise is discovered
“We strongly recommend staying vigilant and monitoring your environments closely in the meantime. Further updates will be shared as quickly as possible,” the company said in an advisory.
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Follow ITPro on Google News and add us as a preferred source to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, views, and reviews.
You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.
Ross Kelly is ITPro's News & Analysis Editor, responsible for leading the brand's news output and in-depth reporting on the latest stories from across the business technology landscape. Ross was previously a Staff Writer, during which time he developed a keen interest in cyber security, business leadership, and emerging technologies.
He graduated from Edinburgh Napier University in 2016 with a BA (Hons) in Journalism, and joined ITPro in 2022 after four years working in technology conference research.
For news pitches, you can contact Ross at ross.kelly@futurenet.com, or on Twitter and LinkedIn.
-
-
Red Hat launches new open source project to drive AI governance
News The asago open source project will allow enterprises to automate compliance processes and bolster security
-
This new technique could improve AI output accuracy by 80%
News Researchers believe the new method will improve accuracy and help reduce costs