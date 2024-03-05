Digital transformation in the era of AI drives interest in XaaS

The key focus in this era is on infusing artificial intelligence into every aspect of business, including revenue operations, customer and employee engagement, and product development and delivery.

Evolved digital IT infrastructure is the foundation for this change.

Delivering IT via an XaaS foundation harnesses the power of flexibility, speed, and ease of consumption, with an outcome AI-driven focus has begun to disrupt every facet of the IT industry.

Download this IDC paper to see how businesses are resuming their digital transformation initiatives, which risks concern leaders the most when it comes to digital infrastructure, and why XaaS is a key part of future strategies.

Provided by IBM