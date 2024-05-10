Embracing soft skills for AI integration
As leaders look to integrate more AI tools, support for soft skills could decide how successfully their workforce engages with the new technology
Some experts will tell you the first step in adopting AI is making sure your data is in order. But what about your skills?
When it comes time to put AI in the hands of their workforce, leaders need to know that they’ll be able to hit the ground running and unlock productivity benefits without delay. Achieving this will involve investing in AI skills – but where should businesses begin and how far-reaching does this AI training need to be?
In this episode, Jane and Rory speak to Arun ‘Rak’ Ramchandran, president and global head of consulting and GenAI practice at Hexaware, to explore how businesses can ensure their internal AI skills can meet growing demands and challenges.
Highlights
“Not too many people are familiar with how prompt engineering can work, how jailbreaks can happen, how some of these can actually inject data which is not harmless. So how do you actually control that? More awareness is needed.”
“Just like you deal with human colleagues right now, you will be dealing with AI colleagues in the future. That will require a different kind of soft skill understanding.”
“I think there will be a soft skill, in terms of just understanding the limitations of this technology, the potential, and how to deal with it properly. And how do you deal with other human beings who do deal with it? When you are in front of a customer chatbot, when you're in front of an agent, the agent is obviously using AI to help you. But then how do you deal with that agent in that form, because it's not just a human being anymore. It's a human plus AI agents.”
