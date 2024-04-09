Retail forex development in Latin America
An overview of the economies of forex markets in Latin America and what payment providers need to know to enter the region
Countries in Latin America and the Caribbean have enormous potential.
From eCommerce to payment methods, the region is experiencing significant progress in technological advancements. It is also one of the largest food processing regions in the world.
This whitepaper from Paysafe provides an overview of the region. It shares country-specific data about the region’s economies and then dives into the forex market in Latin America. Retail trading is correlated with financial literacy.
Latin America is undergoing substantial political change, with many new governments now settled into office. The region is poised for a forex boom. Gain insight into the future of payment methods in the region.
