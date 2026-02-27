Forescout and Netskope partner to bolster zero trust security

Cybersecurity vendor Forescout Technologies has partnered with cloud security provider Netskope to expand zero trust security coverage across enterprise networks.

The new integration combines Forescout’s real-time device intelligence with Netskope’s AI, cloud security, and private access controls to deliver zero trust for managed and unmanaged IT, OT, IoT, and IoMT devices.

The pair said the joint solution continuously adapts access decisions based on device posture and risk to ensure zero trust is enforced, regardless of where devices connect.

Unlike traditional zero trust network access (ZTNA) deployments that focus exclusively on north-south cloud traffic, the Forescout-Netskope integration secures east-west communications at the local network level.

In an announcement, Forescout CEO Barry Mainz said the collaboration will help organizations shrink their attack surface as digital environments continue to grow in complexity.

“The volume and variety of device types are exploding, along with the number of applications, users and access points,” he explained.

“By joining forces with Netskope, we are bringing together two best-of-breed solutions, granting customers complete visibility and control over their environments, with policies that automatically adjust as conditions change, and enabling north-south and east-west security policy enforcement.

“This is a gold standard of how ‘Universal’ Zero Trust Network Access is employed in practice, not just as a model.”

Addressing enterprise blind spots

The duo said the move addresses a crucial enterprise challenge in which disparate and disconnected security tools are often managed by siloed teams, creating blind spots and restricting control and policy enforcement.

To overcome this hurdle, the new integration applies granular zero trust policies universally, identifies unmanaged or hidden endpoints, and adapts access decisions in real time based on behavior, device health, and application sensitivity.

Other benefits include improved containment of cyber threats through its east-west local traffic controls, streamlined compliance with frameworks such as HIPAA, NIST, and CIS, as well as automated enforcement to reduce reliance on manual security updates

Sanjay Beri, CEO of Netskope, said a zero trust approach has become essential to secure data and ensure business resilience in the cloud and AI era.

“Our integrated solution with Forescout was designed for the scale, speed, and diversity of today’s modern enterprises, and provides the cohesive, centralized secure access organisations need,” he commented.

