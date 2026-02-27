Forescout and Netskope partner to bolster zero trust security
The new integration combines Forescout’s device intelligence with Netskope’s private access controls to extend zero trust across enterprise environments
Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Cybersecurity vendor Forescout Technologies has partnered with cloud security provider Netskope to expand zero trust security coverage across enterprise networks.
The new integration combines Forescout’s real-time device intelligence with Netskope’s AI, cloud security, and private access controls to deliver zero trust for managed and unmanaged IT, OT, IoT, and IoMT devices.
The pair said the joint solution continuously adapts access decisions based on device posture and risk to ensure zero trust is enforced, regardless of where devices connect.
Unlike traditional zero trust network access (ZTNA) deployments that focus exclusively on north-south cloud traffic, the Forescout-Netskope integration secures east-west communications at the local network level.
In an announcement, Forescout CEO Barry Mainz said the collaboration will help organizations shrink their attack surface as digital environments continue to grow in complexity.
“The volume and variety of device types are exploding, along with the number of applications, users and access points,” he explained.
“By joining forces with Netskope, we are bringing together two best-of-breed solutions, granting customers complete visibility and control over their environments, with policies that automatically adjust as conditions change, and enabling north-south and east-west security policy enforcement.
Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter
“This is a gold standard of how ‘Universal’ Zero Trust Network Access is employed in practice, not just as a model.”
Addressing enterprise blind spots
The duo said the move addresses a crucial enterprise challenge in which disparate and disconnected security tools are often managed by siloed teams, creating blind spots and restricting control and policy enforcement.
To overcome this hurdle, the new integration applies granular zero trust policies universally, identifies unmanaged or hidden endpoints, and adapts access decisions in real time based on behavior, device health, and application sensitivity.
Other benefits include improved containment of cyber threats through its east-west local traffic controls, streamlined compliance with frameworks such as HIPAA, NIST, and CIS, as well as automated enforcement to reduce reliance on manual security updates
Sanjay Beri, CEO of Netskope, said a zero trust approach has become essential to secure data and ensure business resilience in the cloud and AI era.
“Our integrated solution with Forescout was designed for the scale, speed, and diversity of today’s modern enterprises, and provides the cohesive, centralized secure access organisations need,” he commented.
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.
You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.
Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
-
-
GSMA to celebrate 20 years of MWC in Barcelona with an AI bonanza
Analysis Expect lots of expert talk on AI and ROI, while the rest of us pine for the days of the smartphone wars
-
Memory cost increases have reached a critical level
News Ongoing memory cost increases mean enterprises and consumers alike are holding onto devices for longer
-
North, south, east, west--Securing your network with zero trust
whitepaper How to implement network access and workload segmentation
-
2024 API Security trends and predictions
Webinar Don’t let API security be your blind spot
-
The case for single-vendor SASE
Webinar True network modernization helps every team better connect and protect
-
Secure access to private applications in AWS
whitepaper A zero trust approach is needed to modernize connectivity and reduce business risk for the hybrid workforce
-
Prioritize zero trust for better cloud security
Whitepaper Working together to enable a zero trust approach
-
Why IT leaders should consider a zero trust network access strategy
Whitepapers Enabling business while staying secure