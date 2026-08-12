From Incremental Refactors to Intelligent Modernization at Scale

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From Incremental Refactors to Intelligent Modernization at Scale
(Image credit: IBM EMEA)

This technical session reveals how agentic AI reduces code modernization timelines from months to days. Discover:

  • Where traditional approaches fall short
  • How AI agents help automate complex refactoring tasks
  • Practical techniques for modernizing mission-critical applications at scale
ITPro
ITPro

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