Making modernization faster, smarter and more economical in the agentic AI age.

This guide shows how organizations use AI-assisted workflows to modernize business-critical applications with greater visibility, stronger governance and less operational risk.

Learn why modernization goes beyond code conversion, how agentic AI supports discovery, planning and validation, principles for modernizing with control and continuity and a framework for assessing modernization readiness.

Download the guide to modernize complex applications faster and smarter.