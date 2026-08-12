RedMonk webinar thankyou
Move faster, ship safer: RedMonk's analysis on how leading engineering teams use agentic AI.
This session with RedMonk analyst Kate Holterhoff explores how developers and engineering leads use agentic AI to accelerate development in complex codebases while maintaining quality, governance and control.
Learn how you can apply a practical set of standards to evaluate tools for agentic AI adoption, and enable teams to work across legacy and modern environments.
Watch now to see how agentic AI helps teams ship faster without losing control.
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