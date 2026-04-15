Gartner Top Strategic Technology Trends for 2026: Multiagent Systems

ITPro's avatar
By
published
in Whitepapers
Gartner Top Strategic Technology Trends for 2026: Multiagent Systems
(Image credit: IBM US)

Multiagent systems transform processes by dividing work among task-specialized AI agents, boosting efficiency and innovation. CIOs can leverage MAS to improve performance, reduce risk and gain competitive advantage.

ITPro
ITPro

ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.

For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.

Latest
  • Gartner Top Strategic Technology Trends for 2026: AI-Native Development Platforms
    Gartner Top Strategic Technology Trends for 2026: AI-Native Development Platforms

    whitepaper

  • Gartner Magic Quadrant for AI Application Development Platforms
    Gartner Magic Quadrant for AI Application Development Platforms

    whitepaper