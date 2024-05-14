Generative AI in the enterprise – Model customization
A scalable and modular production infrastructure with NVIDIA for AI large language model customization
ChatGPT has shown people the transformative potential of artificial intelligence. LLMs allow generative AI to write code in various programming languages, check code, and generate images.
An LLM is an advanced type of AI model that has been trained on an extensive dataset that can understand, process, and generate natural language text. This guide describes the architecture and design of the Dell Validated Design for Generative AI Model Customization with NVIDIA.
The whitepaper provides an overview of generative AI, including its underlying principles, benefits, architectures, and techniques. It explores the various types of generative AI models and how they are used in real-world applications.
