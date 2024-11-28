Google just opened a new London AI campus

Google has opened an AI campus in London, promising to help train and support local AI talent.

Located in Somers Town, Camden, the campus has been developed with Camden Council and Camden Learning and will house a two-year education pilot for local sixth form students.

"AI has the power to change the way we fundamentally live, work, and learn, through its capacity to assist and empower people in almost every field of human endeavour," said Debbie Weinstein, vice president of Google and managing director of Google UK and Ireland.

"That’s why it’s important that we support the next generation in being equipped with the right digital skills to thrive."

The pilot will offer students access to cutting-edge resources on AI and machine learning as well as mentoring and industry expertise from Google, its Deepmind division, and others.

Students will also work on real-world projects using AI in various fields, such as health, social sciences and the arts.

The scheme has already started, Google revealed, with 32 students aged between 16 and 18. Preference was given to applicants from underrepresented groups, including those eligible for free school meals.

In addition, from the middle of next year the scheme will be broadened to give out-of-school learning and support to the broader Camden student body and improve their access to technology, digital, and foundational AI learning, and AI-focused masterclasses.

"We have already trained more than one million people and businesses across the UK in digital and AI skills, partnering with governments, trade unions, NGOs and local communities — and recently launched the AI works program to uncover the most effective ways to accelerate the uptake of AI skills and boost productivity across the UK," said Weinstein.

"And by getting a first-class AI education, the next generation can pioneer the transformative use of AI. This is a mission that will turbocharge the UK’s global competitiveness, but also the scientific breakthroughs that can change and save lives."

Google expands funding for the Raspberry Pi Foundation

Alongside the new campus launch, Google announced it will pledge an additional £865,000 in funding to the Raspberry Pi Foundation. The move aims to expand Experience AI, a free educational program co-created by the Raspberry Pi Foundation and Google DeepMind.

The funding will go to support the Raspberry Pi Foundation to work with ParentZone to scale the program and deliver more teacher training across the UK, with the aim of reaching an extra 250,000 students by the end of 2026.

The development of the new campus caused some initial concerns to Camden Council, which said there was "the potential of a negative or mixed media reaction". However, the plans were approved in March.

Next year, the tech giant will finalize its move to the new King’s Cross headquarters in the borough after starting construction six years ago.

The 300-meter long, 11 storey building is expected to house as many as 7,000 staff.