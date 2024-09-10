Drive powerful AI insights with an open ecosystem

With GenAI and other advanced applications on the rise, chip technology is becoming more powerful and sophisticated. But proprietary systems, at the foundational level, have created barriers for developers on the front line.

This is about to change. Dell Technologies and AMD are working together to accelerate your capabilities with infrastructure solutions built on open-source technologies.

Running the AMD Instinct™ MI300X accelerator and the AMD Radeon Open Compute (ROCm™) open software platform on the Dell PowerEdge XE9680 Server provides you with a powerful ecosystem option — an open path forward — to spark opportunity and unleash your potential.

