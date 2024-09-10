Drive powerful AI insights with an open ecosystem
Dell PowerEdge XE9680 server with AMD Instinct™ MI300X Accelerator and ROCm™ 6 open software platform
With GenAI and other advanced applications on the rise, chip technology is becoming more powerful and sophisticated. But proprietary systems, at the foundational level, have created barriers for developers on the front line.
This is about to change. Dell Technologies and AMD are working together to accelerate your capabilities with infrastructure solutions built on open-source technologies.
Running the AMD Instinct™ MI300X accelerator and the AMD Radeon Open Compute (ROCm™) open software platform on the Dell PowerEdge XE9680 Server provides you with a powerful ecosystem option — an open path forward — to spark opportunity and unleash your potential.
Download now
Provided by Dell & AMD
Get the ITPro. daily newsletter
Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2024.
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
Most Popular
Get the ITPro. daily newsletter
Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2024.