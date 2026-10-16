Have agents, copilots, and chatbots made life harder?

AI tools like copilots, chatbots, and agents have rapidly taken root in the workplace in the years since ChatGPT brought the technology into the mainstream. The initial promise was that AI would lighten the load and help workers carry out tasks without having to learn new skills. In reality, that's not quite what happened.
Barriers to adoption have led to a growing AI skills gap in companies driven not by a lack of understanding of how to use the technology, but by a lack of understanding of how the technology works and what its weaknesses are.
On this week's episode, Jane and Ross are joined by Greg Hanson, VP and head of EMEA North at Informatica from Salesforce, to discuss the impact this can have on companies and whether there is a straightforward way to overcome it.
Highlights
"When we did our survey, what was very clear coming through the datasets is that organizations are actively investing in data literacy. So some of the things we've already talked about are resonating, and they recognize this is an area, a critical operational area."
"That's the first thing; let's challenge where people are and make sure we are operating from the same benchmark. You've got the right readiness to assess."
Links
- Why AI adoption is a people problem, not a technology problem
- Enterprises are 'paralyzed by a lack of understanding' with AI adoption – and there's one key factor that decides success
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