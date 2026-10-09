What UK tech can learn from a decentralized government

It's been a summer of change in the UK. With Andy Burnham taking up residence in 10 Downing Street, the new prime minister has championed the government's focus on a more decentralized approach to governing the UK -- including a 'Number 10 North' in Manchester.

With a proposed shift of power away from London toward other regions, could this approach work in the UK tech sector?

In this week's episode, we speak to Ben Bilsland, Head of Technology Industry at RSM UK, about the UK's technology hubs and how a more regional focus could help the UK grow its technology sector.

Highlights

“I think when we’re talking about decentralization, and the things that Andy Burnham has talked about at a high level, he’s talked about putting agency and power and decision making into regions, instead of a university saying: ‘we’re doing something fantastic, it would be great to have support’.”

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“Maybe we have to find a balance between a decentralized policy and a broader mission for the United Kingdom. A good UK tech ecosystem is good for everybody, and it’s ultimately good for our economy as well.”

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