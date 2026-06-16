HPE AI Factory adds features to improve your experience with agents

HPE and Nvidia have announced new features for HPE AI Factory, aimed at improving customers' experience with AI agents.

Announced at HPE Discover 2026, HPE AI Factory, which is part of Nvidia AI Computing by HPE, will now offer the Nvidia Agent Toolkit software, which includes Nvidia Nemotron open models, Nvidia NemoClaw (the chip maker's answer to OpenClaw), and Nvidia OpenShell secure runtime.

The new capabilities will, the companies say, help customers deploy enterprise-ready AI with greater observability, efficiency, and control.

There are also new hardware additions to HPE Private Cloud AI, which now has HPE ProLiant Compute DL394 Gen12 servers with Nvidia Vera CPU for, in the words of the company, "a compute-optimized foundation for agentic AI and high-performance data processing, including security and management features".

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On the security side, the update also includes new Zerto Software capabilities – HPE acquired Zerto in 2021 – which the company says will help customers identify when a "rogue agent" starts carrying out actions that it shouldn't. If this happens, the Zerto capabilities can "use continuous data protection to rewind to a clean state".

In addition, HPE Private Cloud AI also now has support for secure local agent registration, which the company says will allow customers to approve AI models, skills, and tools while following centralized governance and security policies.

Finally, HPE Private Cloud AI also has HPE Alletra Storage MP X1000, which enables customers to apply metadata and governance policies that prepare data for AI applications. According to HPE, this allows businesses to boost token throughput by up to 20% and improve prompt processing efficiency.

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Of the announcement, HPE president and CEO, Antonio Neri, said: "Across networking, servers, storage, and software, HPE is delivering full-stack AI solutions with NVIDIA that build the foundation for agentic enterprises, helping customers move from experimentation to production with control and confidence."

ITPro's managing editor Jane McCallion is at HPE Discover 2026, and you can follow all the latest announcements and analysis from the event here.