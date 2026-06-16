HPE AI Factory adds features to improve your experience with agents
The HPE AI Factory will now offer the Nvidia Agent Toolkit software, such as Nvidia Nemotron open models and Nvidia NemoClaw
HPE and Nvidia have announced new features for HPE AI Factory, aimed at improving customers' experience with AI agents.
Announced at HPE Discover 2026, HPE AI Factory, which is part of Nvidia AI Computing by HPE, will now offer the Nvidia Agent Toolkit software, which includes Nvidia Nemotron open models, Nvidia NemoClaw (the chip maker's answer to OpenClaw), and Nvidia OpenShell secure runtime.
The new capabilities will, the companies say, help customers deploy enterprise-ready AI with greater observability, efficiency, and control.
There are also new hardware additions to HPE Private Cloud AI, which now has HPE ProLiant Compute DL394 Gen12 servers with Nvidia Vera CPU for, in the words of the company, "a compute-optimized foundation for agentic AI and high-performance data processing, including security and management features".
On the security side, the update also includes new Zerto Software capabilities – HPE acquired Zerto in 2021 – which the company says will help customers identify when a "rogue agent" starts carrying out actions that it shouldn't. If this happens, the Zerto capabilities can "use continuous data protection to rewind to a clean state".
In addition, HPE Private Cloud AI also now has support for secure local agent registration, which the company says will allow customers to approve AI models, skills, and tools while following centralized governance and security policies.
Finally, HPE Private Cloud AI also has HPE Alletra Storage MP X1000, which enables customers to apply metadata and governance policies that prepare data for AI applications. According to HPE, this allows businesses to boost token throughput by up to 20% and improve prompt processing efficiency.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2026 report - the leading resource for IT decision-maker insight on priorities and investment areas in AI, security and more.
Of the announcement, HPE president and CEO, Antonio Neri, said: "Across networking, servers, storage, and software, HPE is delivering full-stack AI solutions with NVIDIA that build the foundation for agentic enterprises, helping customers move from experimentation to production with control and confidence."
ITPro's managing editor Jane McCallion is at HPE Discover 2026, and you can follow all the latest announcements and analysis from the event here.
Jane McCallion is Managing Editor of ITPro and ChannelPro, specializing in data centers, enterprise IT infrastructure, and cybersecurity. Before becoming Managing Editor, she held the role of Deputy Editor and, prior to that, Features Editor, managing a pool of freelance and internal writers, while continuing to specialize in enterprise IT infrastructure, and business strategy.
Prior to joining ITPro, Jane was a freelance business journalist writing as both Jane McCallion and Jane Bordenave for titles such as European CEO, World Finance, and Business Excellence Magazine.
-
HPE unveils a raft of new networking products for AI workloads at Discover 2026
News The company has shown off new switches and further blending of Juniper and Aruba technologies
-
-
'Most enterprises are still unprepared to operationalize it': IT leaders are bullish on agents, but keeping falling at the final hurdle – here's why
News Forrester points to challenges scaling agentic AI, saying companies start rolling out the tech before they're ready to scale
-
Nvidia touts its contribution to UK sovereign AI plans
News The latest deal sees Nebius expanding capacity in the UK with three new deployments
-
'One-size-fits-all' agent governance sets enterprises up to fail
News Gartner recommends a graded approach for agents, depending on their level of autonomy
-
Google adds AI to the search box
News Major changes for how Google's search functions with the integration of AI tools
-
Dell unveils Deskside Agentic AI at Dell Technologies World 2026
News Deskside Agentic AI is the latest in the Dell AI Factory with Nvidia stable, with the company saying it further demonstrates its end-to-end enterprise AI capability
-
AI agents aren’t cutting it in customer service
News Three-quarters of companies have had to pause or halt deployments of AI agents in customer service