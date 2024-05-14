Launching large language models on PowerEdge servers
Revolutionize your IT infrastructure with Dell PowerEdge XE9680
Embrace the future of artificial intelligence and machine learning with Dell’s PowerEdge XE9680 server. Optimized for high-performance workloads, this server is equipped with NVIDIA® GPUs, ensuring unparalleled performance.
Experience the power of large language models like ChatGPT, capable of transforming your data into actionable insights. Securely manage your AI initiatives in-house, with the assurance of Dell’s cutting-edge technology.
Don’t miss out on the opportunity to enhance your organization’s capabilities with Dell Technologies’ servers and NVIDIA’s advanced solutions.
Download now.
Provided by Dell
Get the ITPro. daily newsletter
Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2024.
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.