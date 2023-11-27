Leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning with Zscaler Digital Experience (ZDX)
Improve end user experiences and reduce ticket escalations
The transformation of hybrid work, cloud adoption, and zero trust environments has increased pressure for network and service desk teams to ensure fast and secure access to resources.
The added complexity of the digital workspace and lack of visibility into the root causes of problems highlights the requirement for intelligent monitoring solutions that leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).
This eBook will walk you through how ZDX utilizes AI and ML to improve end user experiences and reduce ticket escalations by empowered service desk teams.
Read this eBook to learn more about:
- Accelerate MTTR using AI/ML to search across devices, networks, and apps
- Gain valuable user experience insights in minutes using AI/ML
- Increase productivity and reduce costs with intelligent digital monitoring solutions
Download today.
Provided by Zscaler
Get the ITPro. daily newsletter
Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2023.
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
Most Popular
Resources
Managing data for AI and analytics at scale with an open data lakehouse approach: IBM watsonx.data
Posted