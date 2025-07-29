The Total Economic Impact of IBM Integration

IBM commissioned Forrester Consulting to conduct a Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study and examine the potential return on investment (ROI) enterprises may realize by deploying webMethods. The purpose of this study is to provide readers with a framework to evaluate the potential financial impact of webMethods on their organizations.

