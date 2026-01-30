OpenAI admits 'losing access to GPT‑4o will feel frustrating' for users – the company is pushing ahead with retirement plans anway

OpenAI has confirmed plans to retire one of its most popular AI models as the company reports sharp uptake of newer options.

Under plans detailed by the company this week, the much-loved GPT-4o model will be among those cut, as well as GPT-4.1, GPT‑4.1 mini, and OpenAI o4-mini.

GPT-5 (Instant and Thinking) will also be removed, although the company previously touted plans for deprecation for both these options.

The move by OpenAI means these models will no longer be available for use in ChatGPT and comes amid a sharpened focus on pushing newer model ranges to users.

GPT-5, for example, launched in August 2025, and OpenAI has since issued a series of updates to the newer model range to keep pace with competitor options.

As ITPro previously reported, CEO Sam Altman issued a ‘code red’ alert at the company to push through GPT-5.2 after Google shocked the market with the launch of its more powerful Gemini 3 range in November.

Why OpenAI is retiring GPT-4o

Cutting GPT-4o will come as a serious loss to some. The model was well-liked, boasting a conversational tone that proved a hit with users.

OpenAI has tried to cut GPT-4o access previously. When GPT-5 launched, access to the older model was removed, prompting a fierce backlash from users and subsequent u-turn by the company.

At the time, Altman took to X to calm users, confirming that any future plans to deprecate the model would be done so with “plenty of notice”.

In a blog post detailing the plans this week, the company acknowledged there could be some frustration with removing GPT-4o.

“We know that losing access to GPT‑4o will feel frustrating for some users, and we didn’t make this decision lightly,” OpenAI said. “Retiring models is never easy, but it allows us to focus on improving the models most people use today.”

Figures published by the company also point toward waning popularity, with just 0.1% of users now opting for the older model. The “vast majority” of ChatGPT users are now sticking with GPT-5.2.

Notably, OpenAI revealed that the GPT-5-and-onward range has been influenced by learnings from GPT-4o, particularly with regard to tone and conversational style.

“We brought GPT‑4o back after hearing clear feedback from a subset of Plus and Pro users, who told us they needed more time to transition key use cases, like creative ideation, and that they preferred GPT‑4o’s conversational style and warmth,” the company said in a separate blog post .

“That feedback directly shaped GPT‑5.1 and GPT‑5.2, with improvements to personality, stronger support for creative ideation, and more ways to customize how ChatGPT responds⁠.”

When will access to GPT-4o end?

OpenAI revealed that all of the aforementioned models will be officially deprecated on 13 February, although access to these models via API will remain.

The company added that it will provide “advance notice” ahead of any future API retirement plans.

What this means is that conversations in ChatGPT will now automatically default to GPT-5.2 following the cut-off date.

Existing projects and conversations with older models will “remain as they are” until the cut-off date. From there one out, users will be able to continue chats using alternative models.

