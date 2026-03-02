Why Amazon’s ‘go build it’ AI strategy aligns with OpenAI’s big enterprise push
OpenAI and Amazon are both vying to offer customers DIY-style AI development services
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Amazon’s strategic partnership with OpenAI is a win-win for the duo, according to analysts, as the companies forge closer ties on infrastructure and AI development.
The pair announced a multi-year deal last week that will see Amazon invest $50 billion in the AI developer, building on a £38 billion pledge made in November last year.
As part of the deal, OpenAI will lean heavily on AWS infrastructure, committing to deploy 2 gigawatts of Trainium chips for its new enterprise-focused platform, Frontier. AWS will also serve as the exclusive third-party cloud distribution provider for Frontier.
OpenAI’s Frontier platform allows businesses to build and deploy AI applications and agents. As ITPro reported last month, the platform is a key focus for the firm as it looks to ramp up enterprise adoption rates.
The company has since brought in consultancies to act as systems integrators for customers to streamline adoption processes.
Elsewhere, the deal will see the duo create a ‘Stateful Runtime Environment’ through Amazon Bedrock, again with a focus on development and deployment. This will allow AWS customers to build generative AI apps and agents at “production scale”
“Stateful developer environments are the next generation of how frontier models will be used, seamlessly enabling models to access elements like compute, memory, and identity,” AWS said in a statement last week.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
“A Stateful Runtime Environment allows developers to keep context, remember prior work, work across software tools and data sources, and access compute.”
Mutually beneficial ties
From Amazon’s perspective, the partnership allows the hyperscaler to continue pushing ahead with its “go build it” approach to AI, according to Lee Sustar, principal analyst at Forrester.
Amazon’s AI strategy has centered largely around its Amazon Bedrock service, which allows customers to build and deploy AI solutions in a similar vein to OpenAI’s Frontier. It has since built on this with the launch of AgentCore, enabling enterprises to create custom agents.
With OpenAI’s sharpened focus on enterprise adoption, this represents a mutually beneficial partnership aimed at both pushing broader enterprise uptake while helping AWS capitalize on lucrative infrastructure deals signed by competitors.
“The OpenAI-AWS deal is the latest example of the hyperscalers’ complicated dance with the big AI players,” Sustar said. “AWS has doubled down on its traditional “go build it” approach with AI, which means it must have partnerships like this.”
“Notably, it gives AWS exclusive third-party cloud distribution with OpenAI Frontier, potentially giving AWS a competitor to Azure OpenAI Services as well as Google Cloud offerings,” he added.
Diversification continues
OpenAI’s Trainium commitment marks a huge win for AWS, Sustar noted, allowing the company to “build a rival GPU ecosystem alternative to Nvidia”.
Like Google, Amazon has invested heavily in its in-house chip capabilities over the last five years in a bid to reduce reliance on Nvidia hardware.
The move also highlights OpenAI’s continued efforts to diversify infrastructure and hardware options.
OpenAI’s once-exclusive ties with Microsoft saw it lean heavily on Azure infrastructure, but over the last year the company has secured a slew of agreements with industry stakeholders on compute capacity and chips.
The company signed a landmark deal with Oracle on compute capacity, for example, while October saw it sign a multi-billion dollar deal with AMD to use six gigawatts of AMD GPUs.
In the wake of the Amazon agreement, Microsoft and OpenAI issued a joint statement insisting the partnership remains “strong and central”.
Amazon is hedging its bets
While OpenAI is diversifying its infrastructure partners, closer ties with Amazon also highlight the latter’s efforts to broaden its own AI partners.
Anthropic, for example, initially acted as Amazon’s champion in a similar light to the relationship between OpenAI and Microsoft.
Amazon, along with Google Cloud, has invested heavily in Anthropic over the last three years through multiple funding pledges. The company’s Claude models are also used extensively by the hyperscaler, powering products such as Alexa+.
While the deal might have raised questions about the ongoing relationship with Anthropic, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy poured cold water on any speculation last week.
Speaking to CNBC, Jassy said the current deal with OpenAI won’t change relations with the firm's long-time competitor.
“That relationship will stay strong, and we’re really excited about the partnership we’re building over a long period of time with OpenAI,” he told the broadcaster.
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.
You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.
Ross Kelly is ITPro's News & Analysis Editor, responsible for leading the brand's news output and in-depth reporting on the latest stories from across the business technology landscape. Ross was previously a Staff Writer, during which time he developed a keen interest in cyber security, business leadership, and emerging technologies.
He graduated from Edinburgh Napier University in 2016 with a BA (Hons) in Journalism, and joined ITPro in 2022 after four years working in technology conference research.
For news pitches, you can contact Ross at ross.kelly@futurenet.com, or on Twitter and LinkedIn.
-
-
Cyber resilience tunnel vision is leaving enterprises open to external threats
News Many enterprises are overlooking supply chain risks as part of their cyber resilience strategies
-
Ericsson maps out the road to fully commercial 6G networks at MWC 2026
News The world will move from 5G networks that carry intelligence to 6G networks that are intelligent, Ericsson says
-
February rundown: SaaS-pocalypse now?
ITPro Podcast Geopolitical uncertainty is intensifying public and private sector focus on true sovereign workloads
-
‘A huge vote of confidence’: London set to host OpenAI's largest research hub outside US
News OpenAI wants to capitalize on the UK’s “world-class” talent in areas such as machine learning
-
Sam Altman just said what everyone is thinking about AI layoffs
News AI layoff claims are overblown and increasingly used as an excuse for “traditional drivers” when implementing job cuts
-
OpenAI's Codex app is now available on macOS – and it’s free for some ChatGPT users for a limited time
News OpenAI has rolled out the macOS app to help developers make more use of Codex in their work
-
Amazon’s rumored OpenAI investment points to a “lack of confidence” in Nova model range
News The hyperscaler is among a number of firms targeting investment in the company
-
OpenAI admits 'losing access to GPT‑4o will feel frustrating' for users – the company is pushing ahead with retirement plans anway
News OpenAI has confirmed plans to retire its popular GPT-4o model in February, citing increased uptake of its newer GPT-5 model range.
-
‘In the model race, it still trails’: Meta’s huge AI spending plans show it’s struggling to keep pace with OpenAI and Google – Mark Zuckerberg thinks the launch of agents that ‘really work’ will be the key
News Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg promises new models this year "will be good" as the tech giant looks to catch up in the AI race
-
DeepSeek rocked Silicon Valley in January 2025 – one year on it looks set to shake things up again with a powerful new model release
Analysis The Chinese AI company sent Silicon Valley into meltdown last year and it could rock the boat again with an upcoming model