OpenAI signs series of AI data center deals with Samsung

OpenAI has announced a series of partnership agreements on global AI data center infrastructure.

Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix are to supply advanced memory chips for OpenAI's global Stargate initiative, scaling up existing production to hit 900,000 DRAM wafer starts per month.

"The world is at a pivotal moment with the advent of AI, and the industry must collaborate to effectively chart the future," said Samsung Electronics chairman Jay Y. Lee. "Samsung is excited to partner with OpenAI, where we will together catalyze breakthroughs and possibilities."

Samsung SDS is looking at a deal with OpenAI to jointly develop AI data centers and provide enterprise AI services, as well as collaborating with OpenAI in the design, development, and operation of the Stargate AI data centers. It will also provide consulting, deployment, and management services for businesses looking to integrate OpenAI's AI models into their internal systems.

Samsung C&T and Samsung Heavy Industries, meanwhile, will work with OpenAI on global AI data centers, with a particular focus on the joint development of floating data centers.

OpenAI has also signed a separate deal with SK Telecom to explore building an AI data center in Korea.

"Partnering on Stargate represents a landmark moment for SK and the official starting point for comprehensive technological innovation, with SK bringing powerful synergies across the full AI stack – memory semiconductors, data centers, energy, and networks," said SK chairman Chey Tae-won.

"As primary partners, SK and OpenAI will jointly drive global AI infrastructure innovation through expanding collaboration spanning infrastructure, model development, applications, and breakthrough research on next-generation AI computing solutions."

OpenAI has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Korean Ministry of Science and ICT (MSIT), looking specifically at opportunities for building AI data centers outside the Seoul Metropolitan Area, spreading economic growth and job creation across the country.

"Korea has all the ingredients to be a global leader in AI – incredible tech talent, world-class infrastructure, strong government support, and a thriving AI ecosystem," said OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

"We're excited to work with Samsung Electronics, SK hynix, and the Ministry of Science and ICT through our global Stargate initiative to support Korea's AI ambitions."

The news comes as OpenAI finalizes a secondary share sale totaling $6.6 billion, making it now the world's most valuable startup – ahead of SpaceX – at a $500 billion valuation.

"As we have seen with other disruptive technologies, the competitive AI arms race will soon impact the global economy while influencing technical innovation, productivity, market efficiencies, and the actual GDP of countries," said Jitterbit president and CEO Bill Conner.

