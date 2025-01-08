Put AI to work for IT operations
Develop efficient and effective IT operations
Business success depends on efficient and effective IT operations. But today’s IT operations are complicated and … no surprise … it’s a struggle for most IT teams.
Yet genAI offers IT—its teams, tools and processes—tremendous opportunities for transformation.
Explore this guidebook to discover how you can boost your IT operations with genAI, including the best uses cases and the 5 steps you can take now.
Provided by IBM
Get the ITPro. daily newsletter
Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2024.
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.