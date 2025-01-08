Put AI to work for IT operations

Whitepapers
By
published

Develop efficient and effective IT operations

Put AI to work for IT operations
(Image credit: IBM)

Business success depends on efficient and effective IT operations. But today’s IT operations are complicated and … no surprise … it’s a struggle for most IT teams.

Yet genAI offers IT—its teams, tools and processes—tremendous opportunities for transformation.

Explore this guidebook to discover how you can boost your IT operations with genAI, including the best uses cases and the 5 steps you can take now.

Provided by IBM

ITPro
ITPro

ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.

For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.