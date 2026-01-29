What the UK's new Centre for AI Measurement means for the future of the industry
The project, led by the National Physical Laboratory, aims to accelerate the development of secure, transparent, and trustworthy AI technologies
As promised last year, the UK government has announced the establishment of a new Centre for AI Measurement to be led by the National Physical Laboratory (NPL).
Backed by £10.5 million in government funding, the aim is to establish the UK as a global leader in AI innovation by bringing together industry, startups, and researchers to create scientifically rigorous standards for AI models.
According to the NPL, the center will offer the collaborative environment required to undertake research. Meanwhile, it will provide expertise and support to help industry, startups and researchers developing and piloting technical assurance tools, with the aim of moving trustworthy AI assurance tools to market more quickly.
“Robust, trusted tools for assessing the safety and effectiveness of emerging AI systems are essential for businesses to deploy them with confidence. That’s why it is one of the key pillars of the AI Opportunities Action Plan," said AI minister Kanishka Narayan.
“The center delivers on that promise - uniting industry, start-ups and researchers to create new ways for organisations to identify and mitigate risks early. In the long-term, this will help speed up the adoption of AI – keeping the UK in pole position for cutting-edge AI innovations.”
As the UK’s National Metrology Institute - metrology being the science of measurement - NPL has already been working in this area through its Life Cycle for Trustworthy and Safe Artificial Intelligence.
Alongside the new center, NPL is a founding partner of the AI Standards Hub, an initiative dedicated to shaping global standards for AI.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
The creation of the center forms part of the £11 million AI Assurance Innovation Fund, designed to accelerate the safe development of AI technologies.
“The UK has world-class expertise in AI and through the creation of the Centre for AI Measurement, we aim to strengthen the UK’s leadership in developing and adopting secure and trustworthy AI," said Peter Thompson, CEO of NPL.
"As the UK’s National Metrology Institute, NPL will work with industry and lead in developing and validating scientifically robust technical AI assurance capabilities, ensuring the centre becomes an independent national resource that supports development of the UK’s AI technical assurance capabilities, economic growth and national security.”
The announcement comes a year on from the launch of the AI Opportunities Action Plan, with the government saying it's now implemented three-quarters of the measures it includes.
Through the Sovereign AI Unit, it has established up to £500 million worth of funding to back UK AI companies.
"We are ensuring that British researchers and entrepreneurs have the compute, capital and ecosystem they need to build world‑class businesses here," said Liz Kendall, secretary of state for the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology. "There is more to do. Our ambition is to make Britain the fastest adopting AI country in the G7."
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.
You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.
Emma Woollacott is a freelance journalist writing for publications including the BBC, Private Eye, Forbes, Raconteur and specialist technology titles.
-
-
Meta's huge capex spree shows it's struggling to keep pace with Google and OpenAI
News Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg promises new models this year "will be good" as the tech giant looks to catch up in the AI race
-
The open source ecosystem is booming thanks to AI, but hackers are taking advantage
News Analysis by Sonatype found that AI is giving attackers new opportunities to target victims
-
Half of agentic AI projects are still stuck at the pilot stage – but that’s not stopping enterprises from ramping up investment
News Organizations are stymied by issues with security, privacy, and compliance, as well as the technical challenges of managing agents at scale
-
What Anthropic's constitution changes mean for the future of Claude
News The developer debates AI consciousness while trying to make Claude chatbot behave better
-
Satya Nadella says a 'telltale sign' of an AI bubble is if it only benefits tech companies – but the technology is now having a huge impact in a range of industries
News Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella appears confident that the AI market isn’t in the midst of a bubble, but warned widespread adoption outside of the technology industry will be key to calming concerns.
-
Workers are wasting half a day each week fixing AI ‘workslop’
News Better staff training and understanding of the technology is needed to cut down on AI workslop
-
Retailers are turning to AI to streamline supply chains and customer experience – and open source options are proving highly popular
News Companies are moving AI projects from pilot to production across the board, with a focus on open-source models and software, as well as agentic and physical AI
-
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella wants an end to the term ‘AI slop’ and says 2026 will be a ‘pivotal year’ for the technology – but enterprises still need to iron out key lingering issues
News Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella might want the term "AI slop" shelved in 2026, but businesses will still be dealing with increasing output problems and poor returns.
-
OpenAI says prompt injection attacks are a serious threat for AI browsers – and it’s a problem that’s ‘unlikely to ever be fully solved'
News OpenAI details efforts to protect ChatGPT Atlas against prompt injection attacks
-
Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis thinks startups are in the midst of an 'AI bubble'
News AI startups raising huge rounds fresh out the traps are a cause for concern, according to Hassabis