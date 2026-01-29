What the UK's new Centre for AI Measurement means for the future of the industry

As promised last year, the UK government has announced the establishment of a new Centre for AI Measurement to be led by the National Physical Laboratory (NPL).

Backed by £10.5 million in government funding, the aim is to establish the UK as a global leader in AI innovation by bringing together industry, startups, and researchers to create scientifically rigorous standards for AI models.

According to the NPL, the center will offer the collaborative environment required to undertake research. Meanwhile, it will provide expertise and support to help industry, startups and researchers developing and piloting technical assurance tools, with the aim of moving trustworthy AI assurance tools to market more quickly.

“Robust, trusted tools for assessing the safety and effectiveness of emerging AI systems are essential for businesses to deploy them with confidence. That’s why it is one of the key pillars of the AI Opportunities Action Plan," said AI minister Kanishka Narayan.

“The center delivers on that promise - uniting industry, start-ups and researchers to create new ways for organisations to identify and mitigate risks early. In the long-term, this will help speed up the adoption of AI – keeping the UK in pole position for cutting-edge AI innovations.”

As the UK’s National Metrology Institute - metrology being the science of measurement - NPL has already been working in this area through its Life Cycle for Trustworthy and Safe Artificial Intelligence.

Alongside the new center, NPL is a founding partner of the AI Standards Hub, an initiative dedicated to shaping global standards for AI.

Get the ITPro daily newsletter Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The creation of the center forms part of the £11 million AI Assurance Innovation Fund, designed to accelerate the safe development of AI technologies.

“The UK has world-class expertise in AI and through the creation of the Centre for AI Measurement, we aim to strengthen the UK’s leadership in developing and adopting secure and trustworthy AI," said Peter Thompson, CEO of NPL.

"As the UK’s National Metrology Institute, NPL will work with industry and lead in developing and validating scientifically robust technical AI assurance capabilities, ensuring the centre becomes an independent national resource that supports development of the UK’s AI technical assurance capabilities, economic growth and national security.”

The announcement comes a year on from the launch of the AI Opportunities Action Plan, with the government saying it's now implemented three-quarters of the measures it includes.

Through the Sovereign AI Unit, it has established up to £500 million worth of funding to back UK AI companies.

"We are ensuring that British researchers and entrepreneurs have the compute, capital and ecosystem they need to build world‑class businesses here," said Liz Kendall, secretary of state for the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology. "There is more to do. Our ambition is to make Britain the fastest adopting AI country in the G7."

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.

You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.